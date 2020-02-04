Chandigarh Diary

Home Nation

Published: 04th February 2020 01:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2020 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

Fine for misusing drinking water  
The Chandigarh Administration has issued a draft notification for amending the water bylaws approved by the Municipal Corporation. Now, one will have to pay `5,000 as penalty for misusing drinking water in chores such as washing cars or watering lawns. At present, the corporation imposes a `2,000 penalty on those found misusing water. The administration had given 15 days to the public to submit objections or suggestions before issuing the final notification. It has also proposed to impose a `20 per month water cess per connection for the maintenance of public parks and green belts. 

Taxi stand owners to be charged
The Mohali Municipal Corporation will impose charges on taxi stand owners in the city. A resolution in this regard was passed in the general house meeting and sent to the Punjab Local Bodies department for imposing the charges. As many as 23 taxi stands in the city are illegal and the stand owners are occupying space in the markets. It has been proposed that the corporation will charge `1,000 for parking a taxi at the stand. The taxi stand owners are occupying prime spaces in Phase 3-B2, Phase VI and Phase X. The MC decided to frame the policy after it came to the light that illegal taxi stands were mushrooming in the city. The Mohali Municipal Corporation had passed a resolution to charge the rent from the taxi stand owners since 2014.

Sector 17 parking woes to end?
Maximum use will be made of the multi-level parking in Sector 17. The decision was taken at a Chandigarh administration meeting of the Road Safety Council. It was also proposed to allow stilt parking in residential buildings and underground community parking beneath parks and green belts. It was proposed to use neighbourhood educational campuses for parking after working hours in residential areas and vacant plots in Industrial Area. Halting of vehicles for more than the stipulated time in a no-parking zone with the driver sitting inside shall be treated as a violation.

Pay pending challan or lose your vehicle 
The Chandigarh Traffic Police plans to seize vehicles of traffic violators, who have been issued traffic violation slips but have not paid the fine. A traffic violation information slip (TVIS) challan is sent to the registered address of the vehicle owner. A reminder SMS is also sent on the registered mobile number of the vehicle owner who has not paid the fine. In 2019, around 69,500 TVIS challans were issued by the traffic police. These are issued based on violations caught on CCTV cameras installed at various light points in the city or pictures of violations sent to the police through social media platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter. 

