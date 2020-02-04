Home Nation

Forest officer lands in soup for building 'illegal swimming pool' in official residence in Chhattisgarh

Rajesh Kumar Chandele had in 2016 defended claiming that the swimming pool was constructed through donation and joint collaboration by official friends and some local businessmen. 

Published: 04th February 2020 07:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2020 07:16 PM   |  A+A-

Swimming pool

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

RAIPUR:  Chhattisgarh forest minister has ordered a probe against the Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Rajesh Kumar Chandele after a written complaint was lodged against him on having "illegally constructed" swimming pool in his official residence while he was posted at Maoist-affected Sukma district, south Chhattisgarh.

“The then Sukma divisional forest officer (DFO) Chandele had constructed a swimming pool of international standard at the cost of Rs 70 lakh without any government approval during the BJP’s regime. On a directive of former forest minister, a senior department officer Tapesh Jha investigated into it. But the entire corruption was hushed up by giving unsatisfactory justifications”, said the complainant Vikas Tiwari, who is also Congress party spokesperson. A separate water purification plant has also been created specifically for filling clean water in the pool, Tiwari added further. 

The state forest minister Mohammed Akbar has directed the principal chief conservator of forest (PCCF) to again examine into the issue.

The controversy first came to limelight in May 2016, and the then forest minister Mahesh Gagda asked the department to inquire into the illegal construction. The officer was then also issued with the show cause notice. 

Chandele had then defended claiming that the swimming pool was constructed through donation and joint collaboration by official friends and some local businessmen. 

Congress then in opposition had demanded dismissal of the IFS officer, while asserting that “instead of facilitating clean drinking water for the local tribals who struggle to access it, the then DFO was wasting water for his luxury”.

“No action was taken against Chandele as the officer carrying out the departmental inquiry into illegally built swimming pool attempted to protect him. So I requested the forest minister to again investigate into it”, Tiwari said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chhattisgarh forest service officer Rajesh Kumar Chandele Sukma illegal construction
India Matters
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
CAA no threat to Muslims, NPR necessary for country: Rajinikanth
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Here's how customs duty hike will affect you!
Sachin Tendulkar being carried by teammates after India won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin's WC triumph shortlisted for Laureus Sporting Moment award 
Thrikkaruva panchayat president K Chandrasekhara Pillai drapes Bhageerathi Amma with a ponnada on her success. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala centenarian passes Class 4 equivalency exam with 74.5% score

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Coronavirus: Baby tests positive just 30 hours after birth
The coronavirus, which was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, spread over the Lunar New Year holiday. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Surat diamond industry to suffer loss of Rs 8,000 crore
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp