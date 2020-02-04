Forest officer lands in soup for building 'illegal swimming pool' in official residence in Chhattisgarh

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh forest minister has ordered a probe against the Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Rajesh Kumar Chandele after a written complaint was lodged against him on having "illegally constructed" swimming pool in his official residence while he was posted at Maoist-affected Sukma district, south Chhattisgarh.

“The then Sukma divisional forest officer (DFO) Chandele had constructed a swimming pool of international standard at the cost of Rs 70 lakh without any government approval during the BJP’s regime. On a directive of former forest minister, a senior department officer Tapesh Jha investigated into it. But the entire corruption was hushed up by giving unsatisfactory justifications”, said the complainant Vikas Tiwari, who is also Congress party spokesperson. A separate water purification plant has also been created specifically for filling clean water in the pool, Tiwari added further.

The state forest minister Mohammed Akbar has directed the principal chief conservator of forest (PCCF) to again examine into the issue.

The controversy first came to limelight in May 2016, and the then forest minister Mahesh Gagda asked the department to inquire into the illegal construction. The officer was then also issued with the show cause notice.

Chandele had then defended claiming that the swimming pool was constructed through donation and joint collaboration by official friends and some local businessmen.

Congress then in opposition had demanded dismissal of the IFS officer, while asserting that “instead of facilitating clean drinking water for the local tribals who struggle to access it, the then DFO was wasting water for his luxury”.

“No action was taken against Chandele as the officer carrying out the departmental inquiry into illegally built swimming pool attempted to protect him. So I requested the forest minister to again investigate into it”, Tiwari said.