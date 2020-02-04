Home Nation

Four suspected coronavirus cases in Bihar, state imparts training for medical personnel

Training of medical officers and epidemiologists has started at Patna from February 3.

Published: 04th February 2020 09:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2020 09:47 PM   |  A+A-

Medical personnel who attended the training on coronavirus in Patna . (Photo : EPS/ Ranjit K Dey)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur  
Express News Service

PATNA: The state health department of Bihar has started imparting training to medical officers and epidemiologists of all 38 districts on preventive and post-diagonistic measures for coronavirus from February 3.

Besides this, special vigils and care are being given on all those pilgrimages and tourists who come also from Hong Kong, Thailand and Singapore besides China at the airports and other points of entry through roadways.

According to an official statement issued by the department on Monday, four suspected cases of corona virus so far have been identified in Bihar's Saran, Sitamarhi, West Champaran and Bhagalpur.

According to the principal secretary of health, Sanjay Kumar, who is personally monitoring the preparedness on the coronavirus threat, the training of medical officers and epidemiologists has started at Patna from February 3 and will happen till February 7.

On Monday, Kumar attended the video conferencing session with officials of both central and the state governments.

Officials of civil Aviation, waterways, external Ministry and social and family welfare departments also attended the high-level video conferencing with Kumar, who appraised them of measures taken in Bihar on the threats.

