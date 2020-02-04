Home Nation

If BJP is sincere in its love for Mahatma Gandhi, it should expel Hegde, Pragya Thakur: KC Venugopal

Venugopal said it came as no surprise that those who were the 'agents and informers' of the British were now openly abusing the tallest leader of India's struggle against the British.

Published: 04th February 2020 11:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2020 11:26 PM   |  A+A-

K C Venugopal, Karnataka

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Accusing the BJP of having "hatred and contempt" for Mahatma Gandhi, the Congress on Tuesday said if the ruling party was sincere in its love for him, it should expel its leaders Anantkumar Hegde and Pragya Singh Thakur, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi should offer an unconditional apology.

Congress leader K C Venugopal, who is AICC general secretary in-charge for the organisation, slammed the BJP and its top leadership for their "half-hearted and shoddy lip service" for getting away with the crime of "insulting" Mahatma Gandhi and the entire freedom struggle.

"If the BJP and its leadership are sincere in their much professed and publicised love for Gandhi Ji and India, Pragya Singh Thakur and Anant Kumar Hegde must be made to resign from all positions and expelled from the party forthwith, and the PM/BJP president should tender an unconditional apology on behalf of the party.

"Failing this, the President of India, who is the custodian of our Constitution, should take necessary action against the culprits," he said in a statement.

Describing as mere "hog wash" reports of the BJP demanding an apology from Hegde, Venugopal said, "Seeking an apology is nothing but a sham to maintain the fig leaf that now barely covers the naked hatred and contempt that the BJP and RSS have towards the Mahatma as indeed generations of freedom fighters who gave their life to the cause of an independent Mother India".

Venugopal said Hegde's comments were merely a reflection of the hatred and animosity the BJP and RSS held towards Gandhi and his ideology.

"It, yet again, exposes how the ideological forefathers of the BJP and RSS were competing to please and appease their colonial British masters, even as tens of thousands of common Indians, under the leadership of the Mahatma and the Indian National Congress, were fighting against the mighty British Empire," he said.

Venugopal said it came as no surprise that those who were the "agents and informers" of the British were now openly abusing the tallest leader of India's struggle against the British.

"The flag bearers of RSS/BJP ideology even then had nothing but hatred and contempt for Gandhi ji, and it was this hatred that ultimately led to their adherents killing the Mahatma," he said.

Venugopal said that MP Pragya Singh Thakur calling the Mahatma's assassin, Nathuram Godse, a patriot and Hegde describing satyagrah as a "drama" were nothing but the perpetuation of the same hatred and spiteful ideological contempt.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
K C Venugopal BJP Congress BJP
India Matters
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
CAA no threat to Muslims, NPR necessary for country: Rajinikanth
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Here's how customs duty hike will affect you!
Sachin Tendulkar being carried by teammates after India won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin's WC triumph shortlisted for Laureus Sporting Moment award 
Thrikkaruva panchayat president K Chandrasekhara Pillai drapes Bhageerathi Amma with a ponnada on her success. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala centenarian passes Class 4 equivalency exam with 74.5% score

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Coronavirus: Baby tests positive just 30 hours after birth
The coronavirus, which was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, spread over the Lunar New Year holiday. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Surat diamond industry to suffer loss of Rs 8,000 crore
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp