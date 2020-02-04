Home Nation

In Maharashtra, 14-year-old boy arrested for raping 4-year-old neighbour girl

In a separate incident, a 30-year-old primary school teacher was held for molesting his students after showing pornographic clips.

Published: 04th February 2020 04:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2020 04:30 PM   |  A+A-

stop rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: In a shocking incident at the holy town of Alandi near Pune in Maharashtra, a 14-year-old boy allegedly raped a 4-year-old girl. 

The crime came to light when the girl suffered extreme bleeding and had to be hospitalised, the police said. 

The accused who was the girl's neighbour saw her playing in the courtyard on Monday evening. He lured her using his smartphone and called her home. He fled his house after raping her. The girl, left in tears, returned home. Her parents found out that she was bleeding profusely. On the way to the hospital, the four-year-old narrated her ordeal. 

ALSO READ: Doctors restore respiration of Maharashtra lecturer who was burnt alive by her lover

The victim is recuperating at a Pune hospital, police said. The accused ran from his home and was hiding at a nearby farm. He was nabbed when he emerged from the fields in search of food on Tuesday, police added.

Teacher molests his students in Nanded

In another shocking incident, a 30-year-old teacher identified as Swapnil Shrungare was arrested in Nanded of Marathwada region for allegedly molesting students at a primary school. 

He allegedly showed pornographic video clips to 10-year-old students of the primary school and molested them. The incident came to light on Saturday when one of the students fell ill after returning home from school and confided in her parents about Shrungare. The girl’s parents reached the school and thrashed Shrungare before handing him over to the police.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered, upper superintendent of police Dattaram Rathod said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maharashtra rape case crime against women
India Matters
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
CAA no threat to Muslims, NPR necessary for country: Rajinikanth
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Here's how customs duty hike will affect you!
Sachin Tendulkar being carried by teammates after India won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin's WC triumph shortlisted for Laureus Sporting Moment award 
Thrikkaruva panchayat president K Chandrasekhara Pillai drapes Bhageerathi Amma with a ponnada on her success. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala centenarian passes Class 4 equivalency exam with 74.5% score

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Coronavirus: Baby tests positive just 30 hours after birth
The coronavirus, which was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, spread over the Lunar New Year holiday. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Surat diamond industry to suffer loss of Rs 8,000 crore
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp