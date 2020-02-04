In Maharashtra, 14-year-old boy arrested for raping 4-year-old neighbour girl

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: In a shocking incident at the holy town of Alandi near Pune in Maharashtra, a 14-year-old boy allegedly raped a 4-year-old girl.

The crime came to light when the girl suffered extreme bleeding and had to be hospitalised, the police said.

The accused who was the girl's neighbour saw her playing in the courtyard on Monday evening. He lured her using his smartphone and called her home. He fled his house after raping her. The girl, left in tears, returned home. Her parents found out that she was bleeding profusely. On the way to the hospital, the four-year-old narrated her ordeal.

ALSO READ: Doctors restore respiration of Maharashtra lecturer who was burnt alive by her lover

The victim is recuperating at a Pune hospital, police said. The accused ran from his home and was hiding at a nearby farm. He was nabbed when he emerged from the fields in search of food on Tuesday, police added.

Teacher molests his students in Nanded

In another shocking incident, a 30-year-old teacher identified as Swapnil Shrungare was arrested in Nanded of Marathwada region for allegedly molesting students at a primary school.

He allegedly showed pornographic video clips to 10-year-old students of the primary school and molested them. The incident came to light on Saturday when one of the students fell ill after returning home from school and confided in her parents about Shrungare. The girl’s parents reached the school and thrashed Shrungare before handing him over to the police.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered, upper superintendent of police Dattaram Rathod said.