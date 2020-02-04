Home Nation

Kashmir continues to suffer and see-saw between hope and frustration: Zaira Wasim

Zaira Wasim criticised the authorities for "stubbornly" confining the people instead of making an effort to quell their doubts.

Published: 04th February 2020 02:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2020 02:36 PM   |  A+A-

Zaira wasim

Zaira wasim in a still form the hit 'Secret Superstar'.

By PTI

MUMBAI: There's a "false and uneasy semblance" of calm in Kashmir, which is a place of escalating despair and sorrow, former actor Zaira Wasim said on Tuesday.

Urging people not to believe in the "unfair representation" of facts painted by the media, the National Award-winning Srinagar-based artiste said there was an atmosphere of "escalating despair" in the Valley.

On August 5, six months ago, the government revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 and downgraded it into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

"Kashmir continues to suffer and see-saw between hope and frustration. There's a false and uneasy semblance of calmness in place of escalating despair and sorrow. Kashmiris continue to exist and suffer in a world where it is so easy to place restrictions on our liberty," Wasim, 19, said in a lengthy Instagram post.

The post by the Kashmir-born actor, who shot to fame with the 2015 sports drama "Dangal", comes weeks after low-speed mobile internet was restored in Kashmir following a six-month suspension.

Mobile internet was suspended in the wake of the Centre's decision on August 5.

"Do not believe the unfair representation of the facts and details or the rosy hue that the media has cast on the reality of the situation. Ask questions, re-examine the biased assumptions. Ask questions. For our voices have been silenced - and for how long, none of us really know!" the actor said.

Kashmir continues to suffer and see- saw between hope and frustration। There’s a false and uneasy semblance of calmness in place of escalating despair and sorrow। Kashmiris continue to exist and suffer in a world where it is so easy to place restrictions on our liberty. Why do we have to live in a world where our lives and wills are controlled, dictated and bent? Why is it so easy to have our voices silenced? Why is it so easy to curtail our freedom of expression? Why aren’t we ever allowed to voice our opinions, let alone our disprovals, to decisions that are made contrary to our wishes? Why is it that instead of trying to see the cause of our view, our view is just condemned ruthfully? What is so easy to curb our voices so severely? Why can we not live simple lives without always having to wrestle and remind the world of our existence. Why is that life of a Kashmiri is just about experiencing a lifetime of crisis, blockade and disturbance so abundantly that it has taken away the recognition of normalcy and harmony from the hearts and minds? Hundreds of questions like these-unanswered; leaving us bewildered and frustrated, but our frustrations find no outlet. The authority doesn’t make the slightest effort to put a stop to our doubts and speculations but stubbornly tend to go their own way to confine our existence mired in a confused, conflicted and a paralysed world. But I ask the world, what has altered your acceptance of the misery and oppression we’re being subjected to? Do not believe the unfair representation of the facts and details or the rosy hue that the media has cast on the reality of the situation. Ask questions, re-examine the biased assumptions. Ask questions. For our voices have been silenced- and for how long....none of us really know!

A post shared by Zaira Wasim (@zairawasim_) on

"Why is it that life of a Kashmiri is just about experiencing a lifetime of crisis, blockade and disturbance so abundantly that it has taken away the recognition of normalcy and harmony from the hearts and minds?" she asked.

She went on pose a series of questions -- "Why do we have to live in world where our lives and wills are controlled, dictated and bent?"

"Why aren't we ever allowed to voice our opinions, let alone our disapprovals, to decisions that are made contrary to our wishes?"

The actor, who announced her "disassociation" with acting last June, said hundreds of such questions remain unanswered, leaving Kashmiris "bewildered and frustrated" but there was no outlet.

Wasim criticised the authorities for "stubbornly" confining the people instead of making an effort to quell their doubts.

"The authority doesn't make the slightest effort to put a stop to our doubts and speculations but stubbornly tend to go their own way to confine our existence mired in a confused, conflicted and a paralysed world," she said.

"But I ask the world, what has altered your acceptance of the misery and oppression we're being subjected to?" she asked.

