Home Nation

Maharashtra man gets life term for drowning four-year-old stepson in fit of rage

The judge pronounced the 26-year-old guilty under IPC sections related to murder, voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation, and sentenced him to life in prison.

Published: 04th February 2020 11:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2020 11:54 PM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

PALGHAR: A sessions court on Tuesday awarded life imprisonment to a catering professional for killing his four-year-old stepson by drowning him in a water tub in a fit of rage in 2017.

The accused, Vikas Jaiswal, a resident of Tulinj town in Palghar district of Maharashtra, was convicted by Sessions Judge S R Vadali.

The judge pronounced the 26-year-old guilty under IPC sections related to murder, voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation, and sentenced him to life in prison.

The court held that the prosecution, led by Additional Public Prosecutor Jaiprakash Patil, has proved all the charges against the accused.

The victim's mother, Pooja Kothari, 24, had married Jaiswal in 2015 after separating from her husband, the prosecution said.

Kothari had two other kids besides the deceased.

On November 10, 2017, Jaiswal forcibly drowned his stepson in a water tub in the bathroom, the prosecution said.

The accused was annoyed with the child's habit of frequently going to a neighbour's house and killed him in a fit a rage, it said.

The victim's mother was not at home when the incident took place.

During the trial, the deceased child's mother, the complainant in the case, turned hostile, according to Patil.

The court relied on circumstantial evidence that a boy with a height of around 3 feet cannot get drowned in a tub of 2 feet depth, he said.

Hence, it was clear he had been forcibly drowned in the water tub by the accused, the court said, according to Patil.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maharashtra murder Palghar murder
India Matters
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
CAA no threat to Muslims, NPR necessary for country: Rajinikanth
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Here's how customs duty hike will affect you!
Sachin Tendulkar being carried by teammates after India won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin's WC triumph shortlisted for Laureus Sporting Moment award 
Thrikkaruva panchayat president K Chandrasekhara Pillai drapes Bhageerathi Amma with a ponnada on her success. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala centenarian passes Class 4 equivalency exam with 74.5% score

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Coronavirus: Baby tests positive just 30 hours after birth
The coronavirus, which was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, spread over the Lunar New Year holiday. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Surat diamond industry to suffer loss of Rs 8,000 crore
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp