No assessment of anti-CAA stir’s impact on tourism: Government in Parliament

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: There has been no assessment on the impact on tourism due to the CAA protests, said Prahlad Singh Patel, Minister of Tourism (independent charge) in Parliament on Monday in response to an unstarred question on whether the anti-CAA agitation has affected tourist arrivals in India.

The countries that issued advisories on travel to India include Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, Malaysia, New Zealand and the UK, asking their nationals to be vigilant of personal safety and security while in India.

While China issued an advisory to its citizens to give priority to their safety and security and avoid areas of demonstrations, the UK and Australia asked their nationals to be alert and monitor local media and follow the instructions of local authorities.

The figures for the inflow of foreign tourists for 2018 was recorded at 10.56 million, and the provisional figures released for last year was 10.89, according to the Parliament response.

The House was also informed that the ministry had launched a round-the-clock multi-lingual helpline to provide support to tourists for travel in India.

This was in response to an unstarred question whether the government had received any complaints regarding Indian travel agents and companies cheating/overcharging tourists from other countries during past three years and if the government had established a helpline to provide assistance to the tourists.