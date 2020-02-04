No decision yet to 'prepare' NRC at national level: MoS Home Nityanand Rai in Lok Sabha

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai on Tuesday said that till now, the central government has not taken any decision to prepare National Register of Indian Citizens (NRIC) at the national level.

"Till now, the government has not taken any decision to prepare National Register of Indian Citizens (NRIC) at the national level," Rai said in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha.

Rajya Sabha proceedings were disrupted on Tuesday after uproar erupted during a debate on the amended citizenship law and the issue of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and party MP Manickam Tagore have given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over "environment of fear and intimidation in the country due to Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA)".

On Tuesday, The Trinamool and DMK have given suspension notice under rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha on the prevailing situation against the Citizenship Amendment Act across the country.

The DMK notice was given by Tiruchi Siva and the Trinamool's by Derek O'Brien. The opposition has kept the pressure on the government to roll back the Citizenship Act which was passed by Parliament in the winter session.

On Monday, Congress and some other opposition parties staged a walkout from Lok Sabha over the demand to roll back the CAA after the House took up discussion on the motion of thanks to the President's Address.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury sought to raise the party's demand concerning CAA after the House reassembled at 1.30 pm, but was not allowed by the Chair.

Members of some opposition parties including Congress, DMK and NCP had staged a walkout.

The Supreme Court is hearing a batch of petitions filed against CAA challenging it on the ground of discrimination.

In the Lok Sabha controversial Bharatiya Janata Party MP Pravesh Verma had categorically said that CAA will not be rolled back, while participating in the Motion of Thanks to the President of India.

