Home Nation

No decision yet to 'prepare' NRC at national level: MoS Home Nityanand Rai in Lok Sabha

Rajya Sabha proceedings were disrupted on Tuesday after uproar erupted during a debate on the amended citizenship law and the issue of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Published: 04th February 2020 01:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2020 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

Muslim women with children stage a protest against CAA and NRC near Ghataghar in old Lucknow Saturday Jan. 18 2020. (Photo | PTI)

Muslim women with children stage a protest against CAA and NRC near Ghataghar in old Lucknow Saturday Jan. 18 2020. (File| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai on Tuesday said that till now, the central government has not taken any decision to prepare National Register of Indian Citizens (NRIC) at the national level.

"Till now, the government has not taken any decision to prepare National Register of Indian Citizens (NRIC) at the national level," Rai said in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha.

Rajya Sabha proceedings were disrupted on Tuesday after uproar erupted during a debate on the amended citizenship law and the issue of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and party MP Manickam Tagore have given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over "environment of fear and intimidation in the country due to Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA)".

On Tuesday, The Trinamool and DMK have given suspension notice under rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha on the prevailing situation against the Citizenship Amendment Act across the country.

ALSO READ | In embarrassment for Modi government, Seattle City Council passes resolution against CAA, NRC

The DMK notice was given by Tiruchi Siva and the Trinamool's by Derek O'Brien. The opposition has kept the pressure on the government to roll back the Citizenship Act which was passed by Parliament in the winter session.

On Monday, Congress and some other opposition parties staged a walkout from Lok Sabha over the demand to roll back the CAA after the House took up discussion on the motion of thanks to the President's Address.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury sought to raise the party's demand concerning CAA after the House reassembled at 1.30 pm, but was not allowed by the Chair.

Members of some opposition parties including Congress, DMK and NCP had staged a walkout.

The Supreme Court is hearing a batch of petitions filed against CAA challenging it on the ground of discrimination.

In the Lok Sabha controversial Bharatiya Janata Party MP Pravesh Verma had categorically said that CAA will not be rolled back, while participating in the Motion of Thanks to the President of India.

(With Agencies Inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nityanand Rai NRC NPR Citizenship Act CAA
India Matters
Muslim women with children stage a protest against CAA and NRC near Ghataghar in old Lucknow Saturday Jan. 18 2020. (File| PTI)
No decision yet to 'prepare' NRC at national level: MoS Home in LS
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Form 26AS will now show property, share transaction details too
For representational purposes
One in 10 Indians will develop cancer during lifetime: WHO
Kumari Naik (Photo | EPS)
Once branded a witch, woman with 31 digits walks into Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vaastavik Kanoon: The poem on mob lynching that went viral
वैसे भी आदत है तुमको, पिछले सत्तर सालों से: Listen to Pinjara, IITian Naveen Chourey's stirring poem
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp