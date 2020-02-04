Patna stinks as municipal workers on strike

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: With heaps of garbage scattered throughout the city, a condition has prevailed in Patna following the strike of workers of Patna Municipal Corporation continuing from last Monday?

Hundreds of workers have gone on strike in support of their demands and are staging dharna at the Maurya Lok.

In Patna, around 700 tonnes of the garbage is produced everyday which is not being lifted and dumped away from the city

The door to door garbage collection has also been affected with no one of PMC turning in for duty.

"As a result of this strike, almost all crossings and isolated places in the city are flooded with heaps of garbage which have started emanating foul smells", said Shambhu Tewary at Rajendranagar, which had recently witnessed a devastating waterlogging.

On Monday, PMC workers demonstrated in front of the Corporation and threw garbage in a token of strike.

The waste materials of hotels, restaurants and other food zones are lying unmoved with hundreds of cows and other animals assembled thereupon.

Approximately, 4000 daily wage workers associated with the PMC have gone on strike demanding regularisation of their services and other facilities due to them.

They went on strike as soon as a letter was issued by Urban Development and Housing Department to all urban bodies to stop taking services of daily wage workers from February 1.

Chandra Prakash, president of Patna Nagar Nigam staff union, alleged that the government was misleading the workers just by extending deadline of stopping services of workers.

"We will not call off strike unless and until the services are regularised and letter is issued confirming it", he said.

Locals said that if the strike continues further, Patna will become a stinking city and breakout of epidemic diseases can't be ruled out.