PM Narendra Modi himself monitoring Coronavirus situation: MoS Health Ashwini Choubey

Choubey said that the situation has been kept under control and advisories have been issued for Kerala where three positive cases of coronavirus have been reported.

Published: 04th February 2020 07:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2020 07:01 PM

Medical staff wearing protective suits hold medical waste as they exit the Special Isolation Ward set up to provide treatment to novel coronavirus patients at Kochi Medical college

Medical staff wearing protective suits hold medical waste as they exit the Special Isolation Ward set up to provide treatment to novel coronavirus patients at Kochi Medical college. (Photo| PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Choubey on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself is monitoring the situation arising out of the threat of Novel Coronavirus (nCoV).

"Around 643 people were brought from China, Prime Minister himself is monitoring the situation. All relief measures have been taken up," said the Minister. He further added that the situation has been kept under control and advisories have been issued for Kerala where three positive cases of coronavirus have been reported.

"We have kept the situation under control. We have issued advisories for the state, isolation wards have also been set up," the Minister added while speaking to reporters here. The virus originated in Wuhan in December and has since then spread to various parts around the world.

China has imposed quarantine and travel restrictions, affecting the movement of 56 million people in more than a dozen cities, amid fears that the transmission rate will accelerate.

