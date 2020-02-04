Three-year-old child falls in boiling pot of midday meal in Uttar Pradesh school, dies

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

MIRZAPUR: In a shocking incident, a three-year-old girl died after sustaining 80 per cent burns as she fell into a boiling cauldron in which mid-day meal for schoolchildren was being cooked at Rampur Atari primary school in Lalganj area of Mirzapur on Monday.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where she succumbed to injuries.

Following the death, angry villagers staged a protest at District Magistrate’s office.

Meanwhile, Mirzapur district magistrate Sushil Patel said school headmaster Santosh Kumar Yadav was suspended and a probe by Additional Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) was ordered into the incident. According to DM, an FIR was already lodged in the case and strict action would be initiated against those found guilty.

As per additional basic siksha adhikhari, the girl fell into the container with boiling vegetables after stumbling over construction material kept at the school.

Three-year-old Anchal, daughter of Bhagirathi Kol and Punita Kol of Rampur Atari village, was enrolled at the Anganwadi centre attached to the government primary school.

The mid-day meal was being cooked by Lilavati Devi, Kamlawati Devi, Sona Devi. They put vegetable in a big pot and put it on the stove. Anchal, while playing, went close to the container, and accidentally fell into it, sources said.

As the children raised an alarm, teachers and cooks rescued her and rushed her to government primary health centre where doctors administered her first aid before referring her to divisional hospital in Mirzapur where she died during treatment.

The parents of the deceased girl alleged carelessness on part of the cooks.