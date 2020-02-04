Home Nation

Tribals should be allowed to execute their land rights: Maharashtra governor

Some of the tribals had written to the Governor against the harassment after which the latter had assured them that he would visit the area soon to assess the situation himself.

Published: 04th February 2020 06:42 PM

Maharashtra governor, BS Koshiyari

Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari

By Abhijit Mulye
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra governor BS Koshiyari, during his visit to Palghar district to assess the problems faced by the tribal community, when it came to implementation of the Forest Rights Act, asserted the rights granted to the tribals. 

Several cases were filed against members of tribal community in Jawhar region of Palghar district over past few months when they tried to execute the forest rights they had received according to the 2006 legislation. Some of the tribals had written to the Governor against the harassment after which the latter had assured them that he would visit the area soon to assess the situation himself.

On Tuesday, Governor Koshyari visited Doyacha Pada village near Jawhar in Palghar district. A charter of demands was presented to the governor by the tribal community leaders. They include, withdrawal of cases registered against them for execution of forest rights, reconstruction of houses and huts of tribals demolished by the forest department, compensation at par with PMYA standards to such tribals whose houses were damaged, pending cases of forest rights be decided within 60 days, all hamlets, localities on forest land before December 13, 2005, be included under Gaothan development plan and implementation of the PESA rules at the locality and Gram Panchayat levels be monitored and accelerated.

The tribals also demanded that all the updated information on pending and settled forest rights claims be published online.

After receiving the charter of demands Governor Koshyari addressed the members of the tribal community.

“Serving the food and not letting eat it can not be tolerated. The land belongs to the tribals and they should be allowed to execute their rights over the land,” Governor Koshyari said.

