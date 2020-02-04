Home Nation

Uddhav Thackeray lashes out at BJP, compares bullet train project to 'white elephant'

In the second part of his interview to Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana', Thackeray said the state was not getting its 'rightful share' of central funds.

Published: 04th February 2020 12:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2020 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

Bullet Train

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday likened the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project to a "white elephant", saying a decision on it will be taken after he is convinced it will boost industrial development of the state.

In the second part of his interview to Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana', Thackeray said the state -- currently ruled by the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi alliance comprising the Sena, NCP and Congress -- was not getting its "rightful share" of central funds which could be utilised for helping farmers.

The Sena president also said the farm loan waiver scheme announced by his government will be rolled out from next month, and assured that not a single industry will be allowed to move out of the state.

Referring to the Centre's ambitious bullet train project, which has faced stiff opposition from farmers and tribals whose lands are to be acquired, Thackeray said there should be a comprehensive discussion on its viability.

"Who will benefit from the bullet train? How will trade and industry in Maharashtra get a boost because of it? If it is useful, convince me and then let's go before people and decide what to do," the chief minister said.

"The bullet train may be a dream project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but when you wake up, it is not a dream, you have to face the reality," he said.

Developmental projects need to be prioritised considering the state's financial situation, Thackeray said in the interview to Saamana's executive editor Sanjay Raut.

ALSO READ | 47 per cent land for bullet train project acquired: Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav

"We have to see what is urgent and not take up something because we are getting loan at zero interest or less interest. We acquire farmers' land for no reason and then look after these white elephants. This is not right," he said.

Notably, the Narendra Modi government has set the deadline of completing the bullet train project by August 15, 2022, when India marks 75 years of Independence.

The introduction of the first bullet train, which is known as the Shinkansen in Japan, is expected to mark India's shift to an era of high-speed trains capable of hitting speeds of up to 350 km per hour.

Of the 508.17-km-long bullet train corridor, 155.76 km will be in Maharashtra, 348.04 km in Gujarat and 4.3 km in Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

Thackeray said his government was in the process of reviewing the economic situation of Maharashtra.

"The work is almost complete. Once it is over, we will place it before people. Let them know how the state functioned earlier," he said.

To a question, the chief minister said he recently met industry captains in Mumbai and assured them that their grievances would be addressed.

"I will not allow a single industry to move out of the state. Maximum locals should benefit in terms of employment from these industries," he added.

The chief minister further said the state was not getting its "rightful share" of central funds.

"In December last year, I wrote to the Centre that Rs 15,000 crore was pending, including the GST refund. Last month, we got around Rs 4,500 crore. Now, again the pending amount will increase. Will the opposition take out a morcha for this?" he asked.

"I will not say if the central funds are deliberately delayed. But there is a delay due to which state schemes are delayed," he said.

If the central funds are received on time, the state government can utilise them for farmers, Thackeray said.

He also said the farm loan waiver scheme announced by his government in December last year will be launched next month and debts up to Rs two lakh will be waived off.

"A separate scheme for loans of more than Rs two lakh and for those who regularly repay their loan will be announced soon," he said.

Loan waiver is a primary step to ease hardships of farmers, he said, adding that priority is to ensure cultivators are economically empowered.

"Efforts will be made to work on the maximum crop (cultivation) in less space, the adequate price for the crops and how it can be marketed well," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uddhav Thackeray Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train Saamana
India Matters
Muslim women with children stage a protest against CAA and NRC near Ghataghar in old Lucknow Saturday Jan. 18 2020. (File| PTI)
No decision yet to 'prepare' NRC at national level: MoS Home in LS
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Form 26AS will now show property, share transaction details too
For representational purposes
One in 10 Indians will develop cancer during lifetime: WHO
Kumari Naik (Photo | EPS)
Once branded a witch, woman with 31 digits walks into Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vaastavik Kanoon: The poem on mob lynching that went viral
वैसे भी आदत है तुमको, पिछले सत्तर सालों से: Listen to Pinjara, IITian Naveen Chourey's stirring poem
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp