Urban experts, activists condemn ‘anti-constitutional’ CAA-NRC

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Coalition for Inclusive and Sustainable Urbanisation (NCU) has condemned the CAA-NPR-NRC terming it unconstitutional and anti-constitutional and claiming that it is being unilaterally imposed by the NDA government.

The NCU is a network of activists, researchers, urban practitioners, lawyers, informal sector workers, collectives and individuals who have been involved with issues of urban class and caste inequalities.

The group said these inequalities are brought to light when basic rights are denied to the urban poor.

Pointing towards inequities in Indian cities highlighted by a recent Oxfam report, the NCU said, “These inequities have become especially starker since 2014, because of the NDA government’s anti-people and anti-poor policies, which have imposed untold hardships on all marginalised sections of society.”