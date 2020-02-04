Home Nation

West Bengal government not allowing people to celebrate Saraswati Puja: BJP MP Locket Chatterjee

She accused West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee of following the politics of appeasement. and termed  the anti-CAA protest as politics of appeasement.

Published: 04th February 2020 02:28 PM

BJP MP from Hooghly Locket Chatterjee speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi

BJP MP from Hooghly Locket Chatterjee speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo| LSTV screengrab)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP member Locket Chatterjee on Tuesday alleged in Lok Sabha that the West Bengal government is not allowing people to celebrate Saraswati Puja in the state. Raising the issue during Zero Hour, she accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of following the politics of appeasement.

She also termed the anti-CAA protest as politics of appeasement. "There is such a situation in West Bengal that people are not being allowed to celebrate Saraswati Puja," she said while opposition members were protesting against the controversial remarks made by BJP MP Anant Kumar Hegde on Mahatma Gandhi.

TDP MP Jayadev Galla raised the issue of lathicharge on people protesting against the Jaganmohan Reddy government's move to pass the AP Decentralisation Bill to have 3 capital cities in Andhra Pradesh. Two BJP members from Rajasthan raised the issue of locust attack in farm fields in the state.

Nihal Chand said 12 districts are heavily affected due to this attack. Rahul Kaswan (BJP) said that the network of locust is increasing at a fast pace and the Centre should send a high- level team to take steps.

