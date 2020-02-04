Home Nation

Why is PM Modi 'afraid' of Muslim women when he calls himself their brother, asks Asaduddin Owaisi

Taking on the ruling BJP over the issue of CAA, Owaisi said for the first time in the history of Parliament a bill has been passed which is based on religion.

Published: 04th February 2020 07:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2020 07:47 PM   |  A+A-

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament. (photo| LSTV screengrab)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls himself a "brother" to Muslim women, then why is he "afraid" of them now, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi said in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, a day after Modi criticised anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh and other areas.

Attacking the government on the issue of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population of Register (NPR), Owaisi said he challenges Prime Minister Modi to clarify in the House that the NPR and the NRC are not linked and there will be no NRC in the country.

He was participating in a discussion on Motion of Thanks on President's Address. Without mentioning Shaheen Bagh, where Muslim women have been protesting against CAA, NPR and National Register of Citizens (NRC) since December 15, Owaisi said, "I would like to ask Prime Minister Modi that he describes himself as a brother to Muslim women then why is he afraid of them now."

Owaisi's remarks came a day after the Prime Minister, during an election rallly in Delhi, said that the anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh and other areas were not a coincidence but a political design to disturb harmony in the country.

Taking on the ruling BJP over the issue of CAA, Owaisi said for the first time in the history of Parliament a bill has been passed which is based on religion. "Today the BJP and the government have created such atmosphere in the country that we are fighting the battle for our existence and if we fail in it, we will be finished," he said.

Owaisi said the current atmosphere in the country is similar to the one in 1933 in Germany, while alleging that ruling BJP is trying to make India similar to Hitler's Germany. BJP members strongly objected to his remarks and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi demanded that objectionable statements by Owaisi be expunged.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Asaduddin Owaisi Narendra Modi Muslims AIMIM Lok Sabha Citizenship Act NRC CAA protests Shaheen Bagh
India Matters
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
CAA no threat to Muslims, NPR necessary for country: Rajinikanth
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Here's how customs duty hike will affect you!
Sachin Tendulkar being carried by teammates after India won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin's WC triumph shortlisted for Laureus Sporting Moment award 
Thrikkaruva panchayat president K Chandrasekhara Pillai drapes Bhageerathi Amma with a ponnada on her success. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala centenarian passes Class 4 equivalency exam with 74.5% score

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Thusu Rehman
    No one can be such in a Dar-ul-Herb zone.
    22 hours ago reply
Videos
For representational purposes
Coronavirus: Baby tests positive just 30 hours after birth
The coronavirus, which was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, spread over the Lunar New Year holiday. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Surat diamond industry to suffer loss of Rs 8,000 crore
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp