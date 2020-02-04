Home Nation

Woman found dead on marriage eve in UP's Bijnor

The woman went missing on Sunday night and family members and neighbours initially tried to trace her, but failed in their efforts.

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

By IANS

BIJNOR: A 22-year-old woman, who had gone missing on Sunday night, was found dead in the Malan River in Bijnor's Mandawar area.

The missing woman, whose father has been critically injured in a recent accident, was set to get married on Tuesday. The woman's mother had also passed away a few years ago.

Police found the body on Monday and sent it for post-mortem.

Mandawar station house officer, Satyendra Kumar, said: "The woman's body was found in a river on Monday. She was upset for the past few days. Her mother died a few years ago while her father recently suffered severe injuries in a road accident. Her marriage was scheduled for Tuesday. She may have committed suicide. A probe is currently on."

The woman went missing on Sunday night and family members and neighbours initially tried to trace her, but failed in their efforts.

On Monday, a passer-by spotted her body stuck at one of the pillars of the bridge over the Malan River near Rawali village. The Malan is a tributary which passes through the deceased's village. The body was later identified by the villagers.

TAGS
UP crime Uttar Pradesh crime Bijnor crime
