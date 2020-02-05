After drones, J&K Police to have Remotely Operated Vehicles in their kitty

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: After using drones, Jammu and Kashmir police is eyeing to go hi-tech by procuring all-weather Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) for anti-militancy operations in the militancy-hit region.

The police is procuring two hi-tech RoV mini vehicles that can be operated remotely for Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) and surveillance purposes.

The ROVs would help in conducting room intervention during anti-militancy operations.

As per the technical specifications, sought by police, it must be able to carry out EOD and surveillance inside aircraft, trains as well.

The police said, the ROVs must be able to climb up and down staircase slope of at least 45 degree along with 8--kg load with minimum two speeds and it must function in all weather conditions.

The operating temperature of ROV should vary from -10 degrees Celsius to 55 degree Celsius. The RoV must have two video cameras — front and rear with infra-red capability, minimum 3-meter range, 10 X zoom and PTZ (Pan, Tilt and Zoom) fusion camera having a capability to recognise human form factor at minimum 200 meters range.

The J&K police intends to procure two ROVs at an estimated cost of ` 2.60 crore.