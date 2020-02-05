Home Nation

Bihar DGP administers pledge for crime and alcohol-free state

Gupteshwar Pandey has created a pool of around 2 lakh of youths through his "nashamukti" tour before he became the DGP.

Published: 05th February 2020 01:39 PM

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Director General of Police (DGP) and 1987-batch IPS officer Gupteshwar Pandey on Monday gave a very informative pep talk to school students on the socio-economic benefits of the total prohibition imposed in the state.

Widely popular in public for his oratory skills as well as his availability, Gupteshwar Pandey administered a pledge to the students to make Bihar free from crimes and liquor together.

"Liquor not only ruins the life a person who consumes it but also disturb social peace leading to strife," he said and motivated school children to say "never" to it in their lives.

Educating the school children on Monday, Pandey said that liquor ban imposed in Bihar thanks to CM Nitish Kumar's zeal and vision has yielded a major response. "It has helped the state police in containing crimes and led to big check in the cases of road mishaps. Now, a new age of amelioration in the families has begun with the liquor ban from which many make members were ruining the economy in alcoholism," he said.

He added that a social renaissance has begun in Bihar in terms of economic and educational empowerment.

Pandey has created a pool of around 2 lakh of youths through his "nashamukti" tour before he became the DGP.

Since he took the charges of DGP in Bihar, he put a special focus on the implementation of the liquor ban policy of the state government and set up a cell to monitor the actions against the violators.

He also has addressed more than 160 public meetings in 35 districts of the state in the last few months and created a social momentum in support of prohibition.

