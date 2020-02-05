BJP accuses Congress of distancing Shiv Sena from Hindutva

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The BJP on Wednesday accused the Congress of dragging Shiv Sena away from Hindutva. The party has questioned Shiv Sena’s silence while Veer Savarkar’s image was being tarnished by the Congress.

“Congress has dragged the Shiv Sena away from Hindutva under a systematic plan. I’m Shiv Sena’s well-wisher and hence would like to alert Uddhav Thackray of the Congress’ plan. Instead of Shiv Sena, the common man now sees MNS and the BJP as Hindutva saviour. Shiv Sena needs to ponder over this,” Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil has said.

Patil, who addressed a press conference in Pune, said that under the grand plan of the Congress, Shiv Sena is being replaced with MNS as the Hindutva party.

“If Shiv Sena hasn’t drifted away from Hindutva, it should support the idea of National Citizenship Register (NRC),” Patil said.

A booklet distributed at the Congress Seva Dal camp had mentions of physical relationship between Savarkar and Nathuram Godse. Why Shiv Sena was silent on such lowly allegations against Savarkar, Patil asked.

Patil also criticized the decisions of Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government under Uddahv Thackeray, to shut down various schemes initiated by the previous BJP government under Devendra Fadnavis.

“We are not against closing down old schemes. But, they should be replaced by relevant things that will advance the spirit of such schemes,” Patil said.

The government should not keep things lingering under the pretext of inquiry. If they suspect anything foul, they should take a stern action and move ahead, he added.

While reacting to questions raised by scribes, Patil also ruled out possibility of former CM Devendra Fadnavis being shifted to Delhi to play a bigger role in central government. He also said that atmosphere in Delhi is changing and that the BJP has a good fortune in the state.