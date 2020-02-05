Home Nation

BJP merger in mind? Another JVM(P) MLA receives notice in Jharkhand

After expelling Mandar MLA Bandhu Tirkey from the party, the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) issued a show cause notice to Pradeep Yadav for meeting Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi. 

Published: 05th February 2020 02:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2020 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flags, BJP logo

Image for representation. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

RANCHI:  After expelling Mandar MLA Bandhu Tirkey from the party, the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) issued a show-cause notice to Pradeep Yadav for meeting Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi. 

“On January 20, you took part in an anti-CAA protest organised by the Congress party in Godda given the fact that the party is yet to take any stand on the issue. You also met Congress president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi on January 23, without any directions from the party chief,” says the notice issued by JVM General Secretary Abhay Singh.

In the notice, Yadav was also accused of making statements against JVM (P) president and taking part in anti-CAA protest organised by the Congress party. The MLA was given 48 hours to explain his case or face disciplinary action.

On January 21, Tirkey was expelled by the JVM (P) for being involved in ‘anti-party activities’.  

Political observers believe that the move was made by the JVM (P) for a smooth merger with the BJP which requires the consent of at least two-thirds of the MLAs.

Now, if Yadav is expelled, there will be none left to oppose the merger as Babulal Marandi will remain the only JVM(P) legislator. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bandhu Tirkey Jharkhand Vikas Morcha Pradeep Yadav Sonia Gandhi Congress BJP
India Matters
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
CAA no threat to Muslims, NPR necessary for country: Rajinikanth
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Here's how customs duty hike will affect you!
Sachin Tendulkar being carried by teammates after India won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin's WC triumph shortlisted for Laureus Sporting Moment award 
Thrikkaruva panchayat president K Chandrasekhara Pillai drapes Bhageerathi Amma with a ponnada on her success. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala centenarian passes Class 4 equivalency exam with 74.5% score

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Coronavirus: Baby tests positive just 30 hours after birth
The coronavirus, which was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, spread over the Lunar New Year holiday. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Surat diamond industry to suffer loss of Rs 8,000 crore
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp