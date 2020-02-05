BJP merger in mind? Another JVM(P) MLA receives notice in Jharkhand

By Express News Service

RANCHI: After expelling Mandar MLA Bandhu Tirkey from the party, the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) issued a show-cause notice to Pradeep Yadav for meeting Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi.

“On January 20, you took part in an anti-CAA protest organised by the Congress party in Godda given the fact that the party is yet to take any stand on the issue. You also met Congress president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi on January 23, without any directions from the party chief,” says the notice issued by JVM General Secretary Abhay Singh.

In the notice, Yadav was also accused of making statements against JVM (P) president and taking part in anti-CAA protest organised by the Congress party. The MLA was given 48 hours to explain his case or face disciplinary action.

On January 21, Tirkey was expelled by the JVM (P) for being involved in ‘anti-party activities’.

Political observers believe that the move was made by the JVM (P) for a smooth merger with the BJP which requires the consent of at least two-thirds of the MLAs.

Now, if Yadav is expelled, there will be none left to oppose the merger as Babulal Marandi will remain the only JVM(P) legislator.