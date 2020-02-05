Home Nation

DefExpo 2020: HAL signs MoU with Israeli firm to make, sell drones

This collaboration will enhance technology sharing and business partnership between India and Israel.

A plane in the circle opposite to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Head Quarters in Bengaluru. (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: To manufacture and sell drones, Indian state-owned aerospace and defence company Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bengaluru based Dynamatic Technologies Limited (DTL) and Israel Aerospace Industries Limited (IAI) at DefExpo 2020 here on Wednesday.

After signing the MoU, R. Madhavan, CMD HAL, said: "The collaboration will provide an excellent opportunity to HAL to expand its product offerings to defence customers, absorb critical technologies and strengthen the aerospace ecosystem in the country, especially for UAVs".

President and CEO of IAI Nimrod Sheffer said India is an important strategic market for drones and he is confident of his company's extensive experience and the technological capabilities of HAL and DTL will lead to significant advancements in the field.

In Indiadrones are playing significant role in wars and other tactical missions such as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR).

In the coming years, Indian defence forces are likely to induct a large number of drones to meet such requirements.

HAL has the best capability and infrastructure available in India to manufacture world-class and battle-proven drones. HAL as a long-time partner of IAI is involved in the depot-level maintenance of all ranges of drones supplied by IAI to the Indian forces since 2004.

Taking the HAL-IAI collaboration a step ahead, under the scope of this MoU, the partnership would be the first in the country to manufacture IAI designed UAVs in India such as short-range tactical class having long endurance.

This collaboration will enhance technology sharing and business partnership between India and Israel.

