Home Nation

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh faces many threats internationally: Haryana minister

The minister also clarified that he had inadvertently made a reference to the Shiromani Akali Dal while talking about some other outfits from which the sect head faced threat.

Published: 05th February 2020 04:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2020 04:37 PM   |  A+A-

Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh faces many threats internationally, Haryana's Jails Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala said while justifying the heavily guarded prisoner's absence at an event inside Sunaria Jail in Rohtak where over 300 inmates were present.

The minister also clarified that he had inadvertently made a reference to the Shiromani Akali Dal while talking about some other outfits from which the sect head faced threat. Chautala made the remarks at an event on organic farming organised for inmates on Tuesday during which he, along with Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, addressed the prisoners.

After the event, Chautala, who was interacting with reporters outside the prison, was asked if Ram Rahim too was present along with other inmates. To which he replied, "Baba Ram Rahim faces many threats internationally, from (banned terror outfit) Babbar Khalsa, also from Akali Dal, besides there are other groups also."

The 52-year-old sect head is currently lodged in high-security Sunaria Jail in Rohtak, where he is already serving a 20-year sentence for raping two of his followers.

"All these things are in the notice of the Home Ministry. Therefore, we cannot take any decision alone (on asking him to take part in events with other prisoners). He has been kept in a separate jail and is not allowed to meet other prisoners. We cannot take any risk involving his life and therefore, he was not asked to come for the event," the Haryana minister said.

However, when controversy erupted over Chautala's reference to the Akali Dal, on Wednesday he sought to clarify his remark.

"I want to clarify the thing. The Gujarat governor had to visit the prison and speak to prisoners about organic farming. I was also present with him and spoke during the event. As many as 300-400 inmates were present. When I came out, I was asked by media persons if Ram Rahim was also present during the event, to which I said he was not asked to attend the programme due to security reasons," he said.

"I said he faces threat to his life. While I was mentioning Babbar Khalsa, I meant to give reference to that outfit only and not Akali Dal. Taking Akali Dal's name was just a slip of tongue," Chautala told PTI over phone from Hisar.

When Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was asked by reporters about his minister pointing out threats to life of the Dera chief, he said, "Our police and intelligence keep an eye on who faces threat from whom. If anyone faces any kind of danger or threat, he/she will get full security."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Dera Sacha Sauda Ranjit Singh Chautala Ram Rahim threats Acharya Devvrat
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at the RBI's sixth bi-monthly monetary policy review meeting of 2019-20 in Mumbai Thursday Feb. 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
RBI keeps interest rates unchanged to hold inflation in check
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
R Lalitha (left) with her parents. (Photo | Express)
ISRO chief is the inspiration for veggie vendors' gold medallist daughter
India’s batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the ICC Under-19 World Cup cricket semi-final. (Photo | AFP)
From selling paanipuris to WC ton: Jaiswal's memorable journey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy (Photo |EPS)
Andhra Pradesh government, Kia motors dismiss fallout rumours
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp