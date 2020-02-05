Home Nation

'Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Bill' introduced in Lok Sabha for resolution of disputed tax cases

The introduction of the bill was opposed by Congress members Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Shashi Tharoor.

Published: 05th February 2020 02:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2020 02:32 PM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A bill was introduced in Lok Sabha on Wednesday which provides for a mechanism for resolution of pending tax disputes.

The Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Bill, 2020 was introduced in the House by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The introduction of the bill was opposed by Congress members Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Shashi Tharoor. Chowdhury said the bill has a unique nomenclature and the bills are normally in English or Hindi.

He accused the government of "imposing Hindi" and said only 43 per cent of people in the country were Hindi-speaking.

Tharoor sought withdrawal of the bill, saying it was unfair to honest taxpayers and was arbitrary.

Sitharaman said she had used two expressions in her budget speech for resolution of disputed tax cases and had used the Hindi expression in the bill.

"There is no imposition of Hindi," she said. The minister said 4.83 lakh direct tax cases were pending and the government was providing a formula-based solution.

Announcing the 'Vivad Se Vishwas' Scheme in the union budget, Sitharaman had said that the 4.83 lakh direct tax cases were pending in various appellate forums - Commissioner (Appeals), ITAT, High Court and Supreme Court.

She said the scheme, similar to the indirect tax Sabka Vishwas scheme brought in the last budget, was being proposed for reducing litigations even in the direct taxes.

Under the 'Vivad Se Vishwas' scheme, a taxpayer would be required to pay only the amount of the disputed taxes and will get a complete waiver of interest and penalty provided he pays by March 31, 2020. Those who avail this scheme after March 31 will have to pay some additional amount. The scheme will remain open till June 30, 2020. Taxpayers in whose cases appeals are pending at any level can benefit from this scheme.

The minister had said that the SabkaVishwas scheme had resulted in settling over 1,89,000 cases. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tax Tax dispute Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Bill Nirmala Sitharaman
India Matters
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
CAA no threat to Muslims, NPR necessary for country: Rajinikanth
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Here's how customs duty hike will affect you!
Sachin Tendulkar being carried by teammates after India won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin's WC triumph shortlisted for Laureus Sporting Moment award 
Thrikkaruva panchayat president K Chandrasekhara Pillai drapes Bhageerathi Amma with a ponnada on her success. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala centenarian passes Class 4 equivalency exam with 74.5% score

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Coronavirus: Baby tests positive just 30 hours after birth
The coronavirus, which was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, spread over the Lunar New Year holiday. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Surat diamond industry to suffer loss of Rs 8,000 crore
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp