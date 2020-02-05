Five members of family died after car plunges into Ganga canal in UP

By ANI

KANNAUJ: Five members of a family died in an accident on Wednesday when their car fell into the Ganga canal in Kannauj, earlier today. The accident occurred near the Chatrapur village which falls under Indergarh police station area.

One of the survivors in the accident said that the family was going to Khairnagar village of Thathiya. All the deceased belonged to Miruan Madaha village of Indergarh police station area.

According to locals, the car rammed into divider after which it has fallen into the canal and alleged that police reached the spot after an hour of the accident. Meanwhile, the rescue operation is on.