Groom shot dead at wedding venue in UP's Masirpur bazaar locality

According to reports, the 'baraat' had come from Singhpur and just as the groom was walking towards the 'mandap, two bike-borne assailants came and sprayed him with bullets.

Published: 05th February 2020 12:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2020 12:40 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

AZAMGARH: A groom was shot dead by unidentified assailants just before he reached the 'mandap' for the wedding ceremony. The incident took place on Tuesday night in Masirpur bazaar locality in Devgaon police circle.

According to reports, the 'baraat' had come from Singhpur and just as the groom was walking towards the 'mandap, two bike-borne assailants came and sprayed him with bullets.

The groom was taken to a nearby medical facility where he was declared brought dead.

Angry family members created a ruckus at the hospital after which the police came and sent the body for post mortem. A number of family members, both from the groom and the bride side, have been detained for interrogation to ascertain the motive behind the crime.

The police said that the killers were probably following the groom from a distance and attacked him when the ceremony was about to begin. There were no CCTV cameras in the area.

