Home Nation

Incorrect to link Ram temple trust move to Delhi Assembly polls: Union minister Prakash Javadekar

The Information and Broadcasting Minister wondered why the decision was announced on Wednesday and not on Sunday after the Delhi elections.

Published: 05th February 2020 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2020 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar arrives at Parliament House

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar arrives at Parliament House. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said it would be incorrect to link the decision of the Union Cabinet to form an independent trust to oversee the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya with the Delhi Assembly polls.

"This is the decision taken for the temple in Ayodhya. Nothing to do with Delhi. The whole country is not under elections. Let us not confuse the situation," he told reporters at the briefing of decisions taken by the Union Cabinet.

He was asked why the decision was announced on Wednesday and not on Sunday after the Delhi elections. The Supreme Court had directed the government to form the trust within three months and the deadline was ending on February 9.

Asked whether the Election Commission's nod was taken before the Cabinet decision on the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra, Javadekar said "It is a Supreme Court order. So I think Supreme Court by name is supreme."

He refused to entertain questions on the opposition questioning the timing of the decision, stating that he would not say anything from a government platform. He said questions regarding the trust would be answered by Home Minister Amit Shah.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prakash Javadekar Ayodhya Ayodhya temple Ram Mandir Ram Mandir trust Delhi Assembly polls
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at the RBI's sixth bi-monthly monetary policy review meeting of 2019-20 in Mumbai Thursday Feb. 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
RBI keeps interest rates unchanged to hold inflation in check
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
R Lalitha (left) with her parents. (Photo | Express)
ISRO chief is the inspiration for veggie vendors' gold medallist daughter
India’s batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the ICC Under-19 World Cup cricket semi-final. (Photo | AFP)
From selling paanipuris to WC ton: Jaiswal's memorable journey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy (Photo |EPS)
Andhra Pradesh government, Kia motors dismiss fallout rumours
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp