Lucknow Diary

By Express News Service

Robotic scavenging

Robots are likely to replace manual scavengers soon in Lucknow. Robotic scavenger ‘Bandicoot’ was introduced to the public recently. The Lucknow Municipal Corporation has signed an accord with Bangalore-based Suez India and Genrobotics for supply of six ‘Bandicoots.’ Two jetting machines, and six emergency vehicles and ‘Bandicoots’ (robotic scavenger) each are set to do all the cleaning of sewage networks across all zones in Lucknow. Besides bringing in a fully mechanized network of cleaning, it will phase out manual scavenging and start a new era of cleanliness without any human involvement.

Decade’s longest cold spell in city

As icy winds show no signs of relenting, the city is reeling under the longest cold spell with high wind chill factor of winter season, at least in last 10 years. There is no relief as weathermen predicted that north-westerly winds coming from snowed mountains of Himachal Pradesh will continue to blow in the city for some time. Temperatures may soar by a couple of degrees and cold conditions may abate next week when moist and comparatively warm easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal are likely to replace north-westerlies. The northern state had also experienced a prolonged spell of winter rains that only added to the winter chill. In January, Lucknow had received an all-time record rains as the Uttar Pradesh capital had 98 mm of rainfall in first 17 days itself.

Ease of Living Index

Aiming a spot in the top 10 cities on the ‘Ease of Living Index’ this year, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation under the Smart City Project has launched a survey to assess the citizens’ ease of living in the state capital on 14 different parameters. It will assess the people’s ease of living on the basis of their education, health, solid waste management, urban mobility, safety and security, economic opportunities, green spaces among others. Lucknow was ranked 73rd (poor) in the Ease of Living Index survey last year. Not a single city from Uttar Pradesh was among the top 30 in the survey.

Lucknow University’s centenary bouquet

Lucknow University’s centennial celebrations scheduled this entire year have a bag full of attractions from a hunt for the university’s own master chef to the reverberating musical concerts and sporting events along with a special light and sound show. To mark the journey through 100 glorious years, former students would also be brought back to the campus as an international alumni meet for the first time is also on cards. LU will be take a new more beautiful look in its centenary year with decorative signages for departments, a grand alumni gate and green grass cover in the arts quadrangle.