Maharashtra village passes resolution against CAA, NRC, threatens to launch movement

By ANI

AHMEDNAGAR: A small village named Islak in the outskirts of Ahmednagar town on Wednesday passed a resolution against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) during a gram panchayat meeting.

Mahadev Gawli, a villager, who proposed the resolution during the meeting in the village with a population of just about 2,000, told ANI that they will launch a non-cooperation movement if the Centre refuses to roll back the new citizenship law and NRC.

"Out of the 2000 people here, 45 per cent of people belong to the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and downtrodden sections. They do not have documents to prove their citizenship. We have sent a dossier to the Centre suggesting to make changes in the new law. If not done, we will organise a non-cooperation movement from here," he said.

Yogesh Gerange, a member of the Gram Panchayat, said, "The majority of the population here are tribals. They do not have caste certificates and are not able to get the benefits of the scheme launched by the government. They all have given assent on the resolution against CAA and NRC. These people will not be able to submit documents."

Protests broke out in several places across the country against the Citizenship Act and NRC last year. At Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi, protests have been ongoing since December 15 due to which Kalindi Kunj road has been shut for traffic movement.

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.