NRC would impact all religions, won't allow it in Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said there was no need to fear the Citizenship Amendment Act, but asserted his government will not allow the proposed National Register of Citizens to be implemented as it would "impact people of all religions".

Throwing out Bangladeshi and Pakistani migrants out of the country was an old demand of the Shiv Sena, the chief minister said in the third and concluding part of his interview to party mouthpiece 'Saamana'.

"I can confidently say the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is not meant to throw Indian citizens out of the country. But, the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is going to impact Hindus as well," the Sena president said.

India has the right to know the number of minorities from neighbouring nations who applied for Indian citizenship after being persecuted in their home countries, he said.

"When they come here, will they get homes under the 'Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana'? What about the employment and education of their children? All these issues are important and we have the right to know," he said in the interview to Saamana's executive editor and Sena MP Sanjay Raut.

"As chief minister, I should know where will these people be relocated in my state. Our own people don't have adequate housing. Will these people go to Delhi, Bengaluru or Kashmir, since Article 370 is now scrapped?" he wondered.

Several Kashmiri Pandit families are staying like refugees in their own country.

The CAA is not to throw citizens out of the country, Thackeray said.

"However, the NRC will impact Hindus and Muslims and the state government will not allow it to be implemented," he asserted.

"Under the NRC, all citizens will have to prove their citizenship. In Assam, 19 lakh people could not prove their citizenship. Of these, 14 lakh are Hindus," Thackeray claimed.

In a veiled attack on his cousin and MNS chief Raj Thackeray, who will lead a rally in support of the CAA and NRC in Mumbai on February 9, the chief minister said the NRC is not yet a reality and there is no need for a 'morcha' in support of or against it.

"If the NRC is enforced, those who are supporting it will also be affected," he said.

Under the NRC, even Hindus will have to prove their citizenship.

"I will not allow the law to be enacted. Whether I am chief minister or not, I will not allow injustice to anybody," he said.

The chief minister also took a veiled dig at the Centre's decision to give the Padma Shri award to Pakistani- origin musician Adnan Sami.

"A migrant is a migrant. You can't honour him with the Padma award. Throwing out illegal migrants was the stand of (late Shiv Sena supremo) Balasaheb Thackeray," he said without naming anyone.

Thackeray opens up on alliance with NCP, Congress, PM Modi

"I will definitely go to Delhi when I need to", Thackeray said when asked why he has not visited the national capital after taking over the reins of Maharashtra in November last year.

"There is no such compulsion. I don't have any anger or ill will. I will definitely go to Delhi when I need to," Thackeray said.

Shiv Sena chief made this statement while replying to a question about him not visiting the national capital to pay a courtesy visit to the Prime Minister and the President, after being sworn-in as Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

When asked if he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi among others, the Maharashtra Chief Minister said: "Why not? I will definitely meet Modi, Sonia, Advani and other people."

On December 6, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Pune while receiving him at the airport. The Prime Minister had come to Pune to attend the conference of Director Generals and Inspector of Police on December 7 and 8.

It was the first meeting between them after Thackeray's ascension to the post of Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Thackeray became the chief minister after Shiv Sena broke ties with its long-term ally BJP to join hands with the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party.

Thackeray also said that NCP supremo Sharad Pawar does not behave like a "remote control", adding that he himself takes guidance from Pawar if he comes across any issue.

Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress are a part of Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra government.

"There is no question of remote control etc. We are three separate parties. I am the head of my party and yes, I got the hint of your question... Do you want to ask about Sharad Pawar? Sharad Pawar does not behave like a remote control... If he has some suggestions, he definitely gives it," Thackeray said in an interview with Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana.

Thackeray said, "...His (Pawar) experience is tremendous. He definitely guides me through his experience. I also take his guidance if there is an issue. But he too has a speciality... If you explain something well to them, then in a moment he says okay, you are right."

The Chief Minister further stated that there is no need to worry at all as "along with the Maha Vikas Aghadi, Maharashtra also has a bright future."

Speaking about Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Thackeray said that he is a "good colleague".

"He is aware of issues, has experience. In the last election, we have commented strongly on each other. But now, while coming together and running the government, we are handling each other," he said.

(With ANI Inputs)