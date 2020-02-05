PIL against Bollywood movie Shikara filed in J&K High Court

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: Three persons including a journalist, lawyer and a political worker on Tuesday filed a petition in J&K High Court against the release of Bollywood movie Shikara for distorting the image of Kashmiri Muslims and showing them in bad taste.

The trio — journalist Majid Hyderi, political activist Iftikhar Misgar and lawyer Advocate Irfan Hafiz Lone — approached the court in Srinagar.

The film is scheduled to be released on February 7.

In the petition, the trio alleged that the movie produced and directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra while showing migration of Kashmiri Pandits from Valley has portrayed a cruel picture of the local population, especially Muslims.

The petition further states that the movie is solely based on figments of the imagination of the director. The Pandits migrated from the Valley in 1990.