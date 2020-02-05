Home Nation

Presidency VC locked up in office for over 30 hours as students protest over hostel issues

The Hindu Hostel was shut down in July 2015 for repair work and around 150 boarders were shifted to rented accommodation in New Town, which is quite far from the university.

Published: 05th February 2020 04:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2020 08:26 PM   |  A+A-

Presidency University in Kolkata. | (Image | Facebook)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: The students of Presidency University gheraoed vice-chancellor Anuradha Lohia for 36 hours till Wednesday afternoon pressing a series of demands including reopening of Hindu Hostel and reinstating the transferred staff. The siege started around 1 pm on Monday with a sit-in demonstration outside the VC’s chamber. The demonstration is spearheaded by the students’ union-backed by SFI, the CPI(M)’s students’ wing.

The Hindu Hostel was shut down in July 2015 for repair work and around 150 boarders were shifted to rented accommodation in New Town, which is quite far from the university. The university authorities failed to meet several deadlines for completion of the work. Some of the floors were opened since 2018 but three more wards remained incomplete and were never opened to the students.

"The politics of confining the VC to release every demand is not justified. I would urge the students to reconsider their style of movement. These issues can be sorted out through dialogues,’’ said state education minister Partha Chatterjee.

General secretary of the students’ union Souren Malik said the movement had started with four demands related to reopening of the entire hostel. "We submitted seven deputations with the VC related to seven different issues, but no response came from her end,’’ he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Presidency College VC Anuradha Lohia Hindu Hostel Presidency college protests
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at the RBI's sixth bi-monthly monetary policy review meeting of 2019-20 in Mumbai Thursday Feb. 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
RBI keeps interest rates unchanged to hold inflation in check
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
R Lalitha (left) with her parents. (Photo | Express)
ISRO chief is the inspiration for veggie vendors' gold medallist daughter
India’s batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the ICC Under-19 World Cup cricket semi-final. (Photo | AFP)
From selling paanipuris to WC ton: Jaiswal's memorable journey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy (Photo |EPS)
Andhra Pradesh government, Kia motors dismiss fallout rumours
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp