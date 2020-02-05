Home Nation

Supreme Court passes live streaming case to CJI SA Bobde's bench

Senior advocate Indira Jaising had moved an application before the top court to frame rules live streaming of national and constitutionally important cases.

Published: 05th February 2020 03:02 AM

Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A Supreme Court bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra on Tuesday declined to pass any order on a plea for live streaming of important national and constitutional cases, and instead placed it before the Chief Justice on the administrative side.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Mishra told Jaising, “Let’s see if the pilot project works. If it doesn’t, everything goes. If it works, we can consider. But not like this.” 

The apex court had allowed the live-streaming of court proceedings connected with matters pertaining to constitutional issues and also issues involving national importance in September 2018.

Justice Mishra said, “The 2018 judgement cannot be last word, it can only be suggestive. The judgement cannot be binding. The compulsion to frame guidelines is not the final word.”

“The Chief Justice has to take a call on the administrative side. Can we issue a command to the Parliament to do this or that? its effect will be nothing but zero,” Justice Mishra added.

During the hearing, apex court’s Secretary-General office informed the bench that process of installing infrastructure for live streaming of court proceedings is in process.

The court directed to list the matter before the Chief Justice on the administrative side

