Suspicious husband cuts off wife's hair in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district

"When he cut my hair, he said that now no one would give me a second glance," she told the police.

By IANS

MEERUT: In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district, a man chopped off the tresses of his wife because he did not want her to look good, police said.

The man, Arif, suspected his wife, Roshni, of having an extra-marital affair. Arif, after cutting her hair, locked up Roshni in a room and did not allow her to move out.

On Tuesday, Roshni managed to escape from the house when her husband had gone to work. She went to the Lisadi Gate police station and narrated her tale of woe.

The police have registered the complaint against Arif, but the formal FIR would be registered after detailed investigations, the police said.

According to the police reports, Arif and Roshni were married four years ago.

Roshni told the police that her husband was always suspicious of her and would beat her up on the slightest pretext. She said that he in-laws also supported their son.

"When he cut my hair, he said that now no one would give me a second glance," she told the police.

Inspector Lisadi Gate, Prashant Kapil said that the matter was being investigated and a hunt was on for Arif who is now absconding.

