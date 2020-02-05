Home Nation

Tigers must be punished for eating cows like humans: Former Goa CM Churchill Alemao

The NCP legislator said that as far as wildlife is concerned, tigers are important but as far as human beings are concerned, cows are important.

Published: 05th February 2020 03:29 PM

Goa's lone NCP legislator Churchill Alemao

Goa's lone NCP legislator Churchill Alemao (File Photo | ANI)

By PTI

PANAJI: Even as the issue of tiger killings was discussed in the Assembly on Wednesday, NCP MLA Churchill Alemao said tigers should be "punished" for eating cows when humans are punished for the same.

A tigress and three of her cubs were killed by five locals in Mahadayi Wildlife Sanctuary last month. The issue was raised by Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat through a calling attention motion on the floor of the House during the Assembly session on Wednesday. "What is the punishment for a tiger when he eats a cow? When a human being eats cow, he is punished," he said.

ALSO READ| Screen Goa railway stations for coronavirus: Former CM Churchill Alemao

Alemao said that as far as wildlife is concerned, tigers are important but as far as human beings are concerned, cows are important. "The human angle in the entire episode should not be ignored," the MLA added.

Responding to the calling attention motion, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said locals had killed the tigers as the wild cats had attacked their livestock. He added that a compensation would be paid within three or four days to farmers who have lost their cattle to animal attacks.

Comments(2)

  • Raj Timsina
    People like you are the problem for humanity. Such big head but no brains.
    21 hours ago reply

  • Stephen Billings
    I am sorry but this is crazy to compare what a wild animal eats to human beings. The tiger should not have been killed and those that did should be punished. This constant cow worshiping is totally insane!
    1 day ago reply
