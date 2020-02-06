110 dead from cleaning sewers in 2019, most in Uttar Pradesh: Data 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: There were 110 sewer-related deaths reported by the states to the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK), according to data shared in the Parliament.

Of the 110 cases, full compensations were paid in 44 cases and 21 part compensations, according to the response to how many beneficiaries were given compensation.

Since 2015, of the total 376 deaths, compensation was paid in 275 cases. According to the data in Parliament, Uttar Pradesh recorded 21 deaths, followed by Maharashtra at 17.

While Gujarat recorded 16 deaths, Tamil Nadu noted 15 deaths, and Haryana recorded 14 deaths. Uttar Pradesh paid compensation in 18 cases — eight full and 10 partial, and Tamil Nadu paid full compensation in 10 cases.

No information was received from Bihar, Telangana and Goa. According to the data, there were 57 deaths recorded in 2015, 48 in 2016, 93 in 2017 and 68 in 2018.

In response to the expenditure incurred by the NCSK, the commission incurred an expenditure of Rs 671 lakh in 2018-19. The expenditure for 2017-18 was `456 and for 2016-17 the number stood at Rs 218 lakh.

The National Safai Karamcharis Finance and Development Corporation has arranged for 147 camps since 2017 till January this year in different parts of the country in order to provide free health check-up to manual scavengers and also provide free medicines, according to the data shared in the Parliament.

