50-year-old Maharashtra Dalit woman set on fire by neighbour succumbs to injuries

The accused, Santosh Mohite (50), who knew the woman as he resided in her neighbourhood in Andhari village, was arrested on Tuesday, a police official said.

Published: 06th February 2020 01:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2020 01:59 PM

AURANGABAD: A 50-year old Dalit woman, who was set on fire by a neighbour after she resisted his move to enter her house here in Maharashtra, has died, a doctor said on Thursday.

The woman, who suffered about 95 per cent burns in the incident that took place in Andhari village of Sillod tehsil on Sunday midnight, was undergoing treatment at a government medical college and hospital in Aurangabad city.

"She died around 10 pm on Wednesday," the hospital's medical superintendent Suresh Harbade told PTI.

The accused, Santosh Mohite (50), who knew the woman as he resided in her neighbourhood in Andhari village, was arrested on Tuesday, a police official said.

As per the woman's statement given to police before death, she tried to push Mohite out of her house, but in vain.

This led to a quarrel between them following which Mohite set her ablaze, Sillod (rural) police station's inspector Kiran Bidve said.

"The victim and the accused knew each other and he used to come to her house. But, on Sunday when he came around midnight, the woman opposed it saying their meeting at that hour would defame her," he said.

However, despite her opposition, Mohite entered her house and they had a fight, he said.

"During the quarrel, Mohite poured kerosene kept nearby on the woman and set her afire," he added.

The accused later locked the door from outside and ran away, the police said.

On hearing the woman's screams, some of her relatives staying in the vicinity rushed to the place and took her to a local hospital, from where she was referred to the government hospital in Aurangabad city.

The accused was earlier booked under IPC Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 452 (house-trespass with preparation for causing hurt to any person) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), but will now also be charged under 302 (murder), Bidve said.

He has also been charged under provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the official said.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha member from Aurangabad Imtiaz Jaleel demanded that the case be tried in a fast-track court for ensuring justice to the victim and her family.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader said he has demanded in Parliament that hearing be conducted in a fast-track court in this case and that of a woman set on fire in Wardha district.

A 25-year-old lecturer was set ablaze by a stalker in Wardha on Monday, leaving her critically injured.

