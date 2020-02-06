Ayodhya happy, saints welcome move of trust formation

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: While the temple town of Ayodhya was experiencing an euphoric delight in the air, the saints and seers of temple town hailed the centre’s announcement and notification of Temple Trust on Wednesday. Meanwhile, subsequent to the formation of the trust, Shree Ram Janmabhoomi receiver, who happened to be the Faizabad Divisional Commissioner, so far, handed over the baton to the head of Ayodhya royal family on Wednesday evening.

Initiating the move, Ayodhya (Faizabad) Divisional Commissioner MP Agarwal handed over all the papers related to his role as receiver of Ram Janmabhoomi to Raja Bimalendra Mohan Pratap Mishra of Ayodhya. Raja Bimalendra Mohan Pratap Mishra is one of the trustees of the newly-notified trust. The receiver of Ram Janmabhoomi is supposed to take care of the site of makeshift temple.

Meanwhile, the announcement and the subsequent notification of Shree Ram Teerthsthal Trust was welcomed by the saints and seers of the temple town. While Mahant Satyendra, head priest, makeshift temple, called it a long-cherished dream being fulfilled, Mahant Dhinendra Das of Nirmohi Akhara also hailed the decision of trust formation. He also urged the government to rope in Nirmohi Akhara in the trust in compliance of apex court order. However, in a late evening move, Mahant Dhinendra Das’s name was announced as one among the 15 trustees of the trust.

Similarly, reacting to the formation of the trust, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, head of Ram Janmabhommi Nyas, also welcomed the move. Expressing his happiness and contentment, the Mahant said he was fortunate to watch the construction of Ram temple in his lifetime. “The trust has been formed. Now the temple construction will also start soon. Maybe this Ram Navami (April 2) if all goes well,” said Mahant Nritya Gopal Das who is also expecting a position in the temple trust.

"The wait is now over. The struggle is over. It is a matter of days now. We all are happy as much as when Lord Ram had taken birth and when he had returned Ayodhya after defeating Ravan. The future belongs to Lord Ram as all the hurdles in according him grandeur are being removed one-by-one, “ said Sharad Sharma, regional spokesman of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). He added that after trust formation, the next step would be the transfer of 67-acre land to it.

Former UP CM and ex-governor of Rajasthan Kalyan Singh also greeted PM Modi for the announcement of the trust saying that his hopes of seeing the temple in his lifetime may now be fulfilled. Even one of the main litigants of Ayodhya dispute, Iqbal Ansari also welcomed the formation of temple turst hoping it would increase amity and communal harmony in the temple town.