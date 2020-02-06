Chhattisgarh CM writes to Centre to increase royalty rates of minerals

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has written to the union coal and mines minister Pralhad Joshi seeking an increase in the royalty rates of major minerals, while claiming “the non-revision is adversely affecting to financially manage the various welfare schemes properly”. He cited that the royalty rates were last revised on September 1, 2014.

Referring to the provisions of the Mines and Minerals (development and regulation ) Act, 1957, the chief minister said the royalty rates of major minerals should have been increased after a duration of three years.

Baghel stated that the Chhattisgarh is losing its mineral revenue as the royalty rates after three years were not increased. It is adversely affecting the revenue growth of the state and consequently having an impact on the effective implementation of welfare programmes, he affirmed.

As per the provision of Section of the Act, the royalty rates were to be revised from September 1, 2017. But having not done any revision in the past six years, the Chhattisgarh state is losing its good share of revenue, the CM claimed while urging the union minister to review the royalty of major minerals.

The geographical area of Chhattisgarh is 4.11 per cent. However, it contributes over 15 per cent of the total value of the minerals (other than natural gas and oil) and consequently acquires second position in the country.

In Chhattisgarh around 80 percent industries are mineral-based and the state is getting around Rs 3800 crore revenue annually.

The state remains the largest producer of coal and second in iron-ore and the only tin producing region in India.