Home Nation

Drones to map underground fires in coal mines

CMPDI is to procure seven drones which can fly to a height of 400 meters for more than one hour from the Centre for Aerospace Research in Chennai.

Published: 06th February 2020 03:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2020 12:46 PM   |  A+A-

Represntational Image.

By Express News Service

RANCHI: For the first time in India, hi-tech drones loaded with mapping facility, will be used for mining activities like gauging underground fire in Jharia and also to measure overburden lying above the coal or mineral reserves in mining areas. 

The Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDI) is to procure seven drones which can fly to a height of 400 meters for more than one hour from the Centre for Aerospace Research in Chennai.

So far, these activities were being carried out through terrestrial laser technique and satellite imaging.

“We are going to procure high end drones which will be used for different purposes like laser sensing for volumetric measurement of overburden lying above a coal or mineral reserves, optical sensing for land reclamation after mining activity is completed in the area and lastly, laser sensing for identifying underground fire in Jharia,” said General Manager (Geometrics) Rajnish Kumar. 

These drones, according to Kumar, will also be helpful in the efficient measurement of overburden lying above the coal or mineral reserves through laser sensing. 

“Through thermal sensing, exact location of underground fire pockets in Jharia can also be found easily enabling mining officials to expedite their efforts in extinguishing it,” said Kumar.

Kumar said that each of the drones, with a capacity of lift up to 3 kg and fly for about an hour per charge, will cost about Rs 1.8 crores.

“Two drones will be procured by March this year, while the others will be delivered by next year,” said Technical Secretary to Chairman and MD CMPDI, Sanjay Dubey. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Central Mine Planning and Design Institute Centre for Aerospace Research Drones
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at the RBI's sixth bi-monthly monetary policy review meeting of 2019-20 in Mumbai Thursday Feb. 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
RBI keeps interest rates unchanged to hold inflation in check
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
R Lalitha (left) with her parents. (Photo | Express)
ISRO chief is the inspiration for veggie vendors' gold medallist daughter
India’s batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the ICC Under-19 World Cup cricket semi-final. (Photo | AFP)
From selling paanipuris to WC ton: Jaiswal's memorable journey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy (Photo |EPS)
Andhra Pradesh government, Kia motors dismiss fallout rumours
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp