Drones to map underground fires in coal mines

By Express News Service

RANCHI: For the first time in India, hi-tech drones loaded with mapping facility, will be used for mining activities like gauging underground fire in Jharia and also to measure overburden lying above the coal or mineral reserves in mining areas.

The Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDI) is to procure seven drones which can fly to a height of 400 meters for more than one hour from the Centre for Aerospace Research in Chennai.

So far, these activities were being carried out through terrestrial laser technique and satellite imaging.

“We are going to procure high end drones which will be used for different purposes like laser sensing for volumetric measurement of overburden lying above a coal or mineral reserves, optical sensing for land reclamation after mining activity is completed in the area and lastly, laser sensing for identifying underground fire in Jharia,” said General Manager (Geometrics) Rajnish Kumar.

These drones, according to Kumar, will also be helpful in the efficient measurement of overburden lying above the coal or mineral reserves through laser sensing.

“Through thermal sensing, exact location of underground fire pockets in Jharia can also be found easily enabling mining officials to expedite their efforts in extinguishing it,” said Kumar.

Kumar said that each of the drones, with a capacity of lift up to 3 kg and fly for about an hour per charge, will cost about Rs 1.8 crores.

“Two drones will be procured by March this year, while the others will be delivered by next year,” said Technical Secretary to Chairman and MD CMPDI, Sanjay Dubey.