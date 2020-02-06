Home Nation

DSP Davinder Singh to be produced in NIA court in Jammu

Senior Jammu and Kashmir police officer Davinder Singh

Senior Jammu and Kashmir police officer Davinder Singh (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

SRINAGAR: Tainted DSP Davinder Singh along with three accused including Hizbul Mujahideen Commander Naveed Babu and his accomplice Mohammad Rafi and law school dropout Mohammad Irfan will be produced in NIA special court in Jammu on Thursday to extend his remand, sources said.

Davinder Singh, whose police remand ends on Thursday, is likely to be brought to Delhi in the next few days.

Currently, NIA teams are questioning Singh in Jammu. Last month DG NIA, Y.C. Modi reviewed the investigations in the case in Jammu.

On January 11, police arrested Singh on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway when he was transporting Naveed, Rafi and Irfan to Jammu.

After initial investigations by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the case was handed over to the NIA.

Police sources had said that the two terrorists and the lawyer had planned travel to Pakistan after reaching Jammu.

Singh was earlier shifted from Srinagar to Jammu on a transit remand where an NIA team questioned him. After his arrest by the J&K police, multiple raids were conducted at his residence in Srinagar.

Singh was posted with the anti-hijacking wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police in Srinagar and was part of the security staff that had received a group of foreign diplomats who visited Kashmir last month.

