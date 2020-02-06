Four of a family found dead inside their house in Prayagraj, kin suspect foul play

By IANS

PRAYAGRAJ: Four persons were found dead inside their house on Thursday morning in Handia police circle in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

While local people claimed that the deaths were a case of suicide, the family members of the deceased suspect foul play.

According to reports, the deaths came to light when Manju, 35, and her children - daughters Priya, 8, Anu, 6, and son Ritik, 4 - did not come out of their house till noon.

The neighbours peeped in and saw all of them lying dead after which the police were informed.

Manju's husband had died four years ago and she was a daily wage earner.

Reports said that there were clear injury marks around the necks of all four deceased. All the bodies have been sent for post mortem and further investigations are on.