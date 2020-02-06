Guwahati  Diary

By Express News Service

Dance performances enthrall audience

Artistes enthralled audience at the 11th edition of Pragjyoti International Dance Festival in the city recently. The event, which is held annually, was replete with dance performances, film screening and panel discussions on art, music and dance. Organised by Kalpa in collaboration with Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra, Kri Foundation and Sangeet Natak Akademi, the festival is aimed at contributing towards integration and harmony through art and also providing an avenue to young classical dance talents.

Railway cops ‘loot’ gold

A man, travelling by the Rajdhani Express train, was robbed of one kg gold allegedly by the personnel of Government Railway Police Force (GRPF) at Guwahati railway station. The incident occurred on January 17 but it was kept under wraps. Businessman Suresh Kumar has lodged a complaint against three unidentified GRPF personnel. He said three men in GRPF uniform had taken away 14 gold bars after charging him with smuggling. He said even as an altercation followed, the train started moving and the trio got down along with the gold. It was later found the trio had not deposited it to the authorities. The Government Railway Police Force has arrested an assistant sub-inspector in connection with the incident.



Retired IPS officer

to head APSC

A retired officer of the Indian Police Service will head the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC). The state’s BJP-led coalition government has appointed Pallab Bhattacharya as the APSC’s chairman, and retired civil servant Sanjib Gohain Baruah and SB Deorah College vice-principal Niranjan Kalita as APSC members. A few years ago, the Commission was in news after it emerged that the then chairman Rakesh Kumar Paul and a section of others in the Commission were involved in a cash-for-jobs scam. Subsequently, all of them were arrested by the police. Paul is still in a prison.

Guv’s thrust on use of mother tongue

Governor Jagdish Mukhi said language holds an important position in socio-cultural and linguistic development of a society. “Language is not just a means of communication. To a large extent, it pervades our cultural and social life. It is intrinsic to an individual and there is a special bond one shares with the mother tongue,” he said at the 75th biennial session of Assam Sahitya Sabha. He advised the Sabha to take adequate steps towards ensuring an environment for largescale use of mother tongue. He also said that because of the insistence of the Sabha, the cultural and literary progress of Assam reached the level where it is today.