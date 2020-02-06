Man jailed for threatening to trigger blasts at Kumbh Mela, Deoria Mahotsav on social media

By PTI

GORAKHPUR: A Deoria court on Thursday sent a man to jail for threatening on social media to trigger blasts at Kumbh Mela and Deoria Mahotsav.

The threat, shared on Wednesday, had gone viral on social media, a police official said.

After Rampur Karkhana police station in-charge received a screenshot of the threat, an investigation was launched.

It found the message was posted on social media for the first time from the phone number owned by Nasiruddin Ansari, a resident of Vishnupur Chirkihwa, Investigation Officer TJ Singh said.

On a complaint of Rampur Karkhana police station in-charge, a case was registered.

Nasiruddin was arrested and sent to jail on Thursday by the district court, Singh added.

The annual Deoria Mahotsav ended on Tuesday.