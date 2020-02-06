'Mix of fairy tale, mediocrity': Mahua Moitra slams PM Modi's speech in Lok Sabha

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in the Lower House of the Parliament as 'a mix of fairy tale and mediocrity'.

"It was a mix of fairy tale and mediocrity. There are no numbers in the budget or in his speech, there is only qualitative grandstanding," Moitra told ANI on being asked about Prime Minister's speech.

READ| PM Modi talking of Nehru, Pakistan but silent on main issue of unemployment: Rahul Gandhi

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister slammed his political rivals while replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address and said that there was a problem in opposition mindset which saw some people as 'Muslims of India' while for BJP everyone is an India.

"We are being reminded that the slogan of 'Quit India', 'Jai Hind' was given by Muslims. Problem is that in the eyes of Congress these people are only a Muslim even after so many years. For us, they are Indians. Be it Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan, Abdul Hamid or Abdul Kalam Azad, these all are Indians for us", Modi said in the lower house of parliament.

Prime Minister Modi also touched upon a number of subjects including Article 370, the economy, political violence in West Bengal among others during his over an hour-long speech in the house.