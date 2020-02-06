Home Nation

'Mughal rule will return unless majority remains vigilant': BJP MP Tejasvi Surya defends CAA

Surya also slammed the anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh, while participating in the debate on Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in Lok Sabha.

Published: 06th February 2020 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2020 01:09 PM

Tejaswi Surya

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya. (Photo | Nagaraj Gadekal, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya said on Wednesday that the majority community has to remain vigilant or Mughal rule will return to the country, as he slammed the anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh.

He was participating in the debate on Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in Lok Sabha.

Referring to the ongoing protest at Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship Amendment Act, he said, "Unless majority community remains vigilant, the days of Mughal Raj may not be far away."

His remarks evoked sharp reaction from the Opposition members.

Surya also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for resolving several critical issues which had been pending for several decades.

The CAA, he said, was aimed at resolving the issues emanating from Partition and added, "The new India cannot to built without healing the wounds of the past."

He said that the CAA was about giving citizenship to persecuted minorities in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan and not for taking away anyone's citizenship.

Under the leadership of Modi, Surya said, several issues of the past have seen closure.

These include abrogation of Article 370, construction of Ram temple, Bodo problems and abolition of Triple Talaq.

ALSO READ | All five polling stations in Shaheen Bagh put under 'critical category': Delhi CEO

K Sudhakaran (Cong) said that a time when the economy was going through its worst phase and unemployment was high, the President in his speech talked about making India a USD 5 trillion economy by 2024.

On the comments of the government functionaries that fundamentals of the economy are strong, he said the same expression was used by the then US President George Bush, days before the collapse of America's iconic investment banker Lehman Brothers.

Not only that, Sudhakaran said even before the Great Depression, the then US President used to say that fundamentals of their economy were strong.

Anupriya Patel (Apna Dal) demanded that the government set up All India Judicial Services Commission to ensure representation of the backward community in the judiciary.

 

Khagen Murmu (BJP) regretted that the West Bengal government was not implementing the welfare schemes of the Centre in the state.

Badruddin Ajmal (AIUDF) said that people of all communities have fought for the freedom of the country and it would be incorrect to declare everyone opposing the government's policies as 'gaddar' (traitor).

He said that the government should talk to people protesting against the CAA at Shaheen Bagh and other places, and explain the provisions to them.

Shrirang Appa Barne (Shiv Sena) demanded that the ruling party fulfil all promises it had made to the people of the country.

He regretted that although the government promised to double the income of farmers by 2022, farmers were still committing suicide.

TAGS
Tejaswi Surya BJP Shaheen Bagh Citizenship act CAA NRC NPR
