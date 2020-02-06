People’s Conference chief Sajjad Lone, PDP leader Wahid-ur-Rehman Parray freed from detention

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: People’s Conference chairman Sajjad Lone and PDP leader Wahid-ur-Rehman Parray, a close aide of detained former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, were released from preventive detention on Wednesday.

Lone and Parray were released from detention from MLA hostel in Srinagar.

The duo, who was arrested immediately after the Centre scrapped Article 370 on August 5 last year, have been placed under house arrest.

Sajjad has been placed under house detention at his official residence in government quarters at Church Lane in Srinagar.

Over two dozen mainstream leaders have been released so far after improvement in situation.

Meanwhile, 82-year-old Farooq Abdullah, three time-former J&K chief minister and sitting Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar, his son and another former CM Omar Abdullah and PDP president and former CM Mehbooba Mufti continue to remain in detention.

Abdullah is the only mainstream leader to be booked under the stringent Public Safety Act and lodged at his Gupkar residence.