Home Nation

Personnel losses down by over 70 per cent for security forces in Kashmir since Article 370 abolition: Centre 

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy made the statement in the Rajya Sabha while responding to a question by JD(U) MP Ram Nath Thakur. 

Published: 06th February 2020 02:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2020 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Army, Line of Control, LoC, Border, War

Image used for representational purpose (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Martyrdom of security personnel is down by 73 per cent in Jammu and Kashmir since August 5 last year when the provisions of Article 370 were scrapped, the government said on Wednesday.  

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy made the statement in the Rajya Sabha while responding to a question by JD(U) MP Ram Nath Thakur. 

“The incidents of martyrdom of security force personnel have come down by 73% in Jammu and Kashmir after Article 370, 35A and other constitutional ambiguities were effectively removed on 5th and 6th August, 2019 while reorganizing the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir into the new Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh,” Reddy said. 

While 82 security personnel were “martyred” during the 173-day period from February 13 to August 4 last year, 22 security personnel were martyred for a similar duration from August 5, 2019 to January 24 this year, the minister said.

The Centre also told the Rajya Sabha that as many as 444 persons were detained under the J&K Public Safety Act since August last year and 389 people, including three former chief ministers of J&K, are still under detention.

Regular reviews are undertaken on a case-by-case basis and extension in detention or revocation is made based on reports of field agencies and the ground situation, the minister said.  

Post abrogation scenario:

  • 19 civilians killed in terrorist attacks or during action against terrorists.

  • 32 terrorists killed.

  • 10 terrorists arrested.

  • 444 people detained under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act (PSA).

  • 389 people still detained under PSA.

  • 48 others detained under other statutory provisions.

  • 6,605 people taken into preventive custody under statutory provisions since Aug 2019.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
G Kishan Reddy Indian Army Article 370
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at the RBI's sixth bi-monthly monetary policy review meeting of 2019-20 in Mumbai Thursday Feb. 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
RBI keeps interest rates unchanged to hold inflation in check
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
R Lalitha (left) with her parents. (Photo | Express)
ISRO chief is the inspiration for veggie vendors' gold medallist daughter
India’s batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the ICC Under-19 World Cup cricket semi-final. (Photo | AFP)
From selling paanipuris to WC ton: Jaiswal's memorable journey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy (Photo |EPS)
Andhra Pradesh government, Kia motors dismiss fallout rumours
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp