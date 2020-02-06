Personnel losses down by over 70 per cent for security forces in Kashmir since Article 370 abolition: Centre 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Martyrdom of security personnel is down by 73 per cent in Jammu and Kashmir since August 5 last year when the provisions of Article 370 were scrapped, the government said on Wednesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy made the statement in the Rajya Sabha while responding to a question by JD(U) MP Ram Nath Thakur.

“The incidents of martyrdom of security force personnel have come down by 73% in Jammu and Kashmir after Article 370, 35A and other constitutional ambiguities were effectively removed on 5th and 6th August, 2019 while reorganizing the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir into the new Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh,” Reddy said.

While 82 security personnel were “martyred” during the 173-day period from February 13 to August 4 last year, 22 security personnel were martyred for a similar duration from August 5, 2019 to January 24 this year, the minister said.

The Centre also told the Rajya Sabha that as many as 444 persons were detained under the J&K Public Safety Act since August last year and 389 people, including three former chief ministers of J&K, are still under detention.

Regular reviews are undertaken on a case-by-case basis and extension in detention or revocation is made based on reports of field agencies and the ground situation, the minister said.

