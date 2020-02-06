Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra will be allowed to accept aid, donations

Sana Shakil By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The newly-created trust (Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra) for the construction of the Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya, will be allowed to accept donations, grants, aids or contributions from individuals, government authorities as well as other institutions.

According to the Home Ministry, the contributions may be “in cash or in-kind, including immovable properties”.

Also, the trustees shall be entitled to loans “for the object of the trust by mortgage or hypothecation of any trust property”.

The agreement between the Central government and the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra states that the trust’s main aim is to construct a “magnificent” temple in Ayodhya and it will also be responsible for maintaining the temple.

The trust will also build and maintain appropriate amenities such as “huge parking facilities”, amenities for pilgrims, separate areas for security, appropriate arrangements for Parikrama including, Annakshetras, kitchens, gaushalas, exhibitions, museums and “all other amenities for pilgrims and public visiting Ayodhya from across the world”.

According to the deed, “For the said purpose to perform and undertake all other activities including collecting money and other valuables, obtaining movable and immovable properties by purchasing gift or other in any suitable modes, maintain them and to mortgage and dispose them in the interest of the trust and in accordance with the law.”

The government made the first donation of Rs 1 in cash to the trust to begin construction.